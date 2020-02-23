Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mardi Gras > Mardi Gras photos: New Orleans alive with parades, costumes

Mardi Gras photos: New Orleans alive with parades, costumes

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Mardi Gras parades roll through New Orleans ahead of and during Fat Tuesday. Colorful costumes and fun were prevalent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: The Extravagant History Of Mardi Gras

The Extravagant History Of Mardi Gras 01:16

 Every year for Mardi Gras, lavish costume balls and bold celebrations are held all around the world. But before you break out your beads and get in your last bites of king cake, here’s how the holiday became a cultural phenomenon.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Staying safe during Mardi Gras [Video]Staying safe during Mardi Gras

While you’re letting the good times roll during the Mardi Gras parades, it is important to remember to put safety first.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Mississippi Corvette Club celebrating Mardi Gras with 'mini-parades' at local senior centers [Video]Mississippi Corvette Club celebrating Mardi Gras with "mini-parades" at local senior centers

Mississippi Corvette Club celebrating Mardi Gras with "mini-parades" at local senior centers

Credit: WXXVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

New Orleans agency: 1 fatally struck by Mardi Gras float

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person was struck by a float and fatally injured Saturday evening during one of the iconic parades of the Mardi Gras season in New...
Seattle Times

Two killed during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans

A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, becoming the second person in days killed along a parade...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.