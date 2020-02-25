Global  

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies

BBC News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has died in hospital in Cairo aged 91.
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies Aged 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies Aged 91 00:26

 Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies Aged 91

BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead

Hosni Mubarak, a former Egyptian military and political leader, served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011. The post BREAKING: Former Egyptian...
Hosni Mubarak, former Egypt President who was ousted in 2011 uprising, passes away

Egypt's ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.Mr. Mubarak
