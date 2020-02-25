Global  

2G mobile Internet services extended in JK till March 4; tighter vigil on use of VPNs

2G mobile Internet services extended in JK till March 4; tighter vigil on use of VPNs

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
The 2G Internet facility on mobile phones was restored in Jammu and Kashmir on January 25.
Curfew lifted, mobile internet services suspended in 6 Meghalaya districts

The curfew imposed in Shillong after one person was killed in clashes between KSU members and non-tribals during a meeting on CAA and inner line permit (ILP) was...
IndiaTimes

