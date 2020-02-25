Global  

Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
News video: Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91 01:22

 Egyptian state TV has said the country’s former president Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at the age of 91.

Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91 [Video]Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country&apos;s former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead

Hosni Mubarak, a former Egyptian military and political leader, served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011. The post BREAKING: Former Egyptian...
Premium Times Nigeria

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has died in hospital in Cairo aged 91.
BBC News

Rolex0225

Rolex44 Phd, MSc Brutal dictator, Israel appeaser and war criminal Former Egyptian regime leader Hosni Mubarak, who ruled until Arab… https://t.co/Ve92OlQjkA 11 minutes ago

Hooyo447Waber

Dr. waber RT @HarunMaruf: BREAKING: Former Egyptian dictator Mohamed Hosni Mubarak has died at 91 - agencies. 16 minutes ago

mikonderitu

mike nderitu RT @cobbo3: Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has died in Cairo at the age of 91. Mubarak spent 30 years in office before a popular up… 32 minutes ago

5lawslib

WWRD Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak dies at 91: Mubarak ruled Egypt with an iron fist until he was overthrown du… https://t.co/UEVHegDDRb 39 minutes ago

RoyKenagy

Roy Kenagy Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak dies at 91: Mubarak ruled Egypt with an iron fist until he was overthrown du… https://t.co/lcJTlBcJG3 39 minutes ago

truth_pathof

PathofTruth RT @OGNreports: Former #Egyptian dictator #Hosni_Mubarak died today at the age of 91 years. #Egypt https://t.co/DqHQ2Mz15q 48 minutes ago

LuluIbrahim8

Lulu Ibrahim RT @minathabet1: #Breaking: Local media outlets reported that former Egyptian president and dictator, Hosni #Mubarak has passed away early… 54 minutes ago

TheSocietyDude

the last of the wife guys Former Egyptian president and strongman dictator Hosni Mubatak just died... Probably shouldn't be alone right now... 56 minutes ago

