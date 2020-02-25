|
Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies: state TV
|
|
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Egypt's ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.
|
|
|
