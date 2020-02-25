Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hosni Mubarak > Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies: state TV

Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies: state TV

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Egypt's ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 04:46

 After suffering a long illness, former president dies after ruling the country from 1981 to 2011.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91 [Video]Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91

Egyptian state TV has said the country’s former president Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at the age of 91.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

A look back on Mubarak's life [Video]A look back on Mubarak's life

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's president for almost 30 years who stepped down after a popular revolution in 2011, has died. He was 91.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 20:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Egypt’s ousted former president Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.
France 24

News24.com | Egypt's ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91 - family

Egypt's former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 at Cairo's Galaa military hospital, his brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AngelaTinsley19

Patriot1600 RT @milove131: Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91, state TV says https://t.co/AbuWcbOUBq via @MailOnline 7 seconds ago

milove131

GreatAwakening 🌵⏰⚖️ Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91, state TV says https://t.co/AbuWcbOUBq via @MailOnline 21 seconds ago

GazetteNigeria

The Gazette Nigeria Egypt’s ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 – The News Hawk https://t.co/cTJe3BjE5o https://t.co/fUNaf7Y3By 26 seconds ago

mykebou

Michael V. Bolgent Egypt’s ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 – The News Hawk https://t.co/lUkh2WJjXb https://t.co/hJixqet7p9 30 seconds ago

Adamawaceleb

Adamawa Celebrities Egypt’s ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 – The News Hawk https://t.co/xb3VfsWTTF https://t.co/XnsPyOHotd 32 seconds ago

UnheardEgypt

The Unheard Egypt RT @msrmichaelson: Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak is dead, an autocratic ruler who reshaped Egypt over three decades. But he will b… 37 seconds ago

FraCicardi

Francesca Cicardi RT @MadaMasr: Former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91. Egypt’s longest-serving president ruled from 1981 until 2011, when… 42 seconds ago

bigmanhimseIf

ٰ RT @AP: Egypt's state TV says the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, ousted in the Arab Spring uprising, has died at 91. Mubarak, wh… 55 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.