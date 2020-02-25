BCB announces Asia XI squad to face World XI in T20I series, no Pakistani players included Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is all set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Asia XI vs World XI T20 fixtures is slated to be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and March 21. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad which will lock horns with Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month's Bangabandhu 100-year...

Zee News 1 hour ago





