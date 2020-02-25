Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > BCB announces Asia XI squad to face World XI in T20I series, no Pakistani players included

BCB announces Asia XI squad to face World XI in T20I series, no Pakistani players included

DNA Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is all set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Asia XI vs World XI T20 fixtures is slated to be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and March 21.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad which will lock horns with Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month's Bangabandhu 100-year...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.