Hewlett Packard signs lease in strong industrial market Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Industrial property values have increased by 40 per cent reflecting the tightening of supply in key Sydney markets. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Business News Hewlett Packard signs lease in strong industrial market https://t.co/rBrCxjEhoJ #Business 2 days ago CommercialRealEstate Hewlett Packard signs lease in strong industrial market @msccummins #commercialrealestate https://t.co/irfWN5v4mZ https://t.co/8COgsrKgbx 3 days ago