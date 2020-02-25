Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hewlett Packard signs lease in strong industrial market

Hewlett Packard signs lease in strong industrial market

Sydney Morning Herald Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Industrial property values have increased by 40 per cent reflecting the tightening of supply in key Sydney markets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

15MinuteNewsBus

Business News Hewlett Packard signs lease in strong industrial market https://t.co/rBrCxjEhoJ #Business 2 days ago

CREAustralia

CommercialRealEstate Hewlett Packard signs lease in strong industrial market @msccummins #commercialrealestate https://t.co/irfWN5v4mZ https://t.co/8COgsrKgbx 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.