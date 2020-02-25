Global  

Global stocks sink further as virus fears weigh

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Global stocks sank to their lowest levels in over two months on Tuesday, as relief from a sharp selloff the previous day on fears about the spreading coronavirus proved temporary.
Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

 Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000 points was the worst in two years. On Tuesday, the CDC urged Americans to prepare for the expectation...

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about..

Dow Plunges For 2nd Day Over Coronavirus Reports

Stocks slump again as fears grow that the virus outbreak will slow the global economy.

Losses grow for local stocks as virus fears escalate

Fears the virus outbreak in China could morph into a global pandemic saw Australian shares fall heavily for a second consecutive session on Tuesday.
The Age

Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy

Stocks slumped again on Wall Street Tuesday, piling on losses a day after the market's biggest drop in two years as fears spread that the growing virus outbreak...
SeattlePI.com

