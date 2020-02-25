Global stocks sink further as virus fears weigh



Recent related videos from verified sources Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45Published 2 hours ago Dow Plunges For 2nd Day Over Coronavirus Reports Stocks slump again as fears grow that the virus outbreak will slow the global economy. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:06Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Losses grow for local stocks as virus fears escalate Fears the virus outbreak in China could morph into a global pandemic saw Australian shares fall heavily for a second consecutive session on Tuesday.

The Age 17 hours ago



Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy Stocks slumped again on Wall Street Tuesday, piling on losses a day after the market's biggest drop in two years as fears spread that the growing virus outbreak...

SeattlePI.com 4 hours ago



