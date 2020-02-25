Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak dies

Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak dies

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91. Mubarak was president of Egypt for 30 years until he was toppled by the Arab Spring movement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 04:46

 After suffering a long illness, former president dies after ruling the country from 1981 to 2011.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91 [Video]Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91

Egyptian state TV has said the country’s former president Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at the age of 91.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

What legacy did Hosni Mubarak leave behind? [Video]What legacy did Hosni Mubarak leave behind?

He left behind a complicated legacy as his rule was partly characterised by corruption, police brutality, political repression, and entrenched economic problems.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 09:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Egypt’s ousted former president Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimesNews24

Hosni Mubarak, former Egypt President who was ousted in 2011 uprising, passes away

Egypt's ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.Mr. Mubarak
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.