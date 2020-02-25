|
Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak dies
|
|
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91. Mubarak was president of Egypt for 30 years until he was toppled by the Arab Spring movement.
|
|
|
