Finalists announced for J. Anthony Lukas book prizes

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Books on Silicon Valley, the criminal justice system and the 2015 massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina are among the finalists for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize. The $10,000 award, announced Tuesday by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard […]
