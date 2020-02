Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is aiming to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing giant is opening its first cashier-less supermarket, the latest sign that Amazon is serious about shaking up the $800 billion grocery industry. At the new store, opening Tuesday in Seattle, shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out […] 👓 View full article