Guinness World Records oldest man, who said secret to long life was smiling, dies at 112
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Chitetsu Watanabe was presented the certificate as the world's oldest living man by Guinness World Records in Niigata, Japan on Feb. 12.
