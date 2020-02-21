Global  

Guinness World Records oldest man, who said secret to long life was smiling, dies at 112

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Chitetsu Watanabe was presented the certificate as the world's oldest living man by Guinness World Records in Niigata, Japan on Feb. 12.
Recent related news from verified sources

World's oldest man, who said secret was smiling, dies at 112

Chitetsu Watanabe whom Guinness World Records recognised as the world's oldest man has died at 112. The Japanese man is survived by five children, 12...
IndiaTimes

World’s oldest man, who said secret was smiling, dies at 112

Guinness World Records had given the certificate to Chitetsu Watanabe on Feb. 12. The organization and the funeral home handling his services confirmed on...
Hindu


Tweets about this

SocialDentistry

Dental Patient News RT @MailOnline: World’s oldest man dies aged 112 days after he told Guinness Book of Records ceremony secret to long life was to smile http… 2 minutes ago

MailOnline

Daily Mail Online World’s oldest man dies aged 112 days after he told Guinness Book of Records ceremony secret to long life was to sm… https://t.co/nxAMSuznJg 8 minutes ago

WTHRcom

WTHR.com Chitetsu Watanabe had recently been honored by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man. https://t.co/FPc3IK0Eix 13 minutes ago

KevinOlivasMedi

Kevin Olivas Japanese man who only earlier this month had been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest ma… https://t.co/xW4rOAkRoF 42 minutes ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Guinness World Records oldest man, who said secret to long life was smiling, dies at 112 https://t.co/P33uIuzIvM via @YahooSports 48 minutes ago

wfaa

WFAA Chitetsu Watanabe had just recently been honored by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man. https://t.co/2iaEl6uAdX 1 hour ago

snddev

SND Dev Chitetsu Watanabe had recently been honored by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man. https://t.co/xPz9VcpTPM 1 hour ago

Hafizul_Islam_M

SEO Service Provider In Barisal, Bangladesh Guinness World Records oldest man, who said secret to long life was smiling, dies at 112 Chitetsu Watanabe was pre… https://t.co/zfHNIn4JFz 1 hour ago

