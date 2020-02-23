Global  

'It's up to India': US President Donald Trump refuses to comment on CAA amid Delhi violence

DNA Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
In the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi over the citizenship issue, acts of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism continued on Tuesday between rival groups.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify 01:30

 A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city. Ryan Brooks reports.

Death toll from New Delhi protests soars to 9 [Video]Death toll from New Delhi protests soars to 9

Protests have taken New Delhi by storm resulting in at least nine deaths during the US President's visit to India. Protesters have clashed over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), both..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published

Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths [Video]Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths

The national capital witnessed violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed in the northeastern parts of Delhi...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:44Published


Narendra Modi: India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump

*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is looking forward to welcoming United States President Donald Trump tomorrow. "India...
Mid-Day

US President Donald Trump lands in Delhi for main leg of India visit

US President Donald Trump arrived in the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his maiden India trip during which he will hold extensive talks...
IndiaTimes


