'It's up to India': US President Donald Trump refuses to comment on CAA amid Delhi violence
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () In the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi over the citizenship issue, acts of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism continued on Tuesday between rival groups.
A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city. Ryan Brooks reports.