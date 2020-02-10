Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AP-NORC poll: Most Americans plan to participate in census

AP-NORC poll: Most Americans plan to participate in census

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Most Americans say they are likely to participate in the 2020 census, but some doubt that the U.S. Census Bureau will keep their personal information confidential, a new poll shows. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 7 in 10 Americans say it’s extremely or very […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Young Americans are delaying marriage because of this [Video]Young Americans are delaying marriage because of this

Over one in three (37%) young Americans are putting off getting married because of debt, according to new research. A poll of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 gen Zers found that of the younger generations..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question [Video]Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question

The perfect daytime date according to Americans is a walk in a park or botanical garden, a visit to the zoo or a river cruise. A study of 2,000 Americans has revealed the ideal combination of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP-NORC poll: More Americans worry about flu than new virus

A wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.