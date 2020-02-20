Global  

Trump loyalist Roger Stone to ask U.S. judge for a new trial

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime friend Roger Stone will urge a federal judge on Tuesday to grant him a new trial, after she sentenced him last week to serve more than three years in prison in a case that angered Trump and rattled the Justice Department.
Roger Stone's sentencing to move ahead after judge refuses new trial request

Trump ally guilty on seven counts, including lying to Congress President claims conviction 'should be thrown out' Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald...
WorldNews

Trump associate Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison after rollercoaster trial

Calling the president's frequent tweets about the case "entirely inappropriate," a federal judge sentenced Donald Trump ally Roger Stone to over three years in...
CBC.ca

