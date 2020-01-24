xWall RT @lawrencehurley: NEW: Supreme Court rules against family of Mexican teen fatally shot in cross-border shooting by a border patrol agent 57 seconds ago Melanie Van Ⓜ RT @MSNBC: US Supreme Court rules that the parents of a 15-year-old boy cannot sue the federal agent who shot him by firing across the bord… 1 minute ago Eric Allen Kisner Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son https://t.co/Ojaig9bosV via @nbcnews 1 minute ago Doug Pologe Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting https://t.co/OKQlG3JV3R 2 minutes ago Ted Kehoe RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting https://t.co/yd… 2 minutes ago ReubenArizona Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son https://t.co/5fn0XkrU5F via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago Greg Terrell Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting https://t.co/xqGAbRG7mA #FoxNews 4 minutes ago William Harpine So, under #Trump, is murder now legal? https://t.co/ymKS5IXZRm 4 minutes ago