Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son

Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son

euronews Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Supreme Court Sides With US Border Agent In Mexican Teen Cross-Border Shooting Case

Supreme Court Sides With US Border Agent In Mexican Teen Cross-Border Shooting Case 00:34

 The Supreme Court has ruled against a Mexico family in a cross-border shooting case.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke in Text to Lady Gaga [Video]Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke in Text to Lady Gaga

Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke in Text to Lady Gaga According to 'Page Six,' a judge ruled that the singer defamed Dr. Luke when she told Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry. Supreme Court..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

AZ Supreme Court rules cancer survivor must donate embryos created with ex-husband [Video]AZ Supreme Court rules cancer survivor must donate embryos created with ex-husband

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled a Valley woman cannot use her frozen embryos to have a child, and must donate them.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting

A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Border Patrol agent who faced a lawsuit from parents of a Mexican child he killed in a June...
FOXNews.com

Supreme Court Bars Parents From Suing Border Agent Who Killed Their Unarmed Teen Son


TIME


Tweets about this

xwall8

xWall RT @lawrencehurley: NEW: Supreme Court rules against family of Mexican teen fatally shot in cross-border shooting by a border patrol agent 57 seconds ago

mvanvol_van

Melanie Van Ⓜ RT @MSNBC: US Supreme Court rules that the parents of a 15-year-old boy cannot sue the federal agent who shot him by firing across the bord… 1 minute ago

ermak_umk3_mkd

Eric Allen Kisner Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son https://t.co/Ojaig9bosV via @nbcnews 1 minute ago

DougPologe

Doug Pologe Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting https://t.co/OKQlG3JV3R 2 minutes ago

kehoe_ted

Ted Kehoe RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting https://t.co/yd… 2 minutes ago

ReubenArizona

ReubenArizona Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son https://t.co/5fn0XkrU5F via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago

greg_terrell

Greg Terrell Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting https://t.co/xqGAbRG7mA #FoxNews 4 minutes ago

WHarpine

William Harpine So, under #Trump, is murder now legal? https://t.co/ymKS5IXZRm 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.