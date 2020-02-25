Global  

Tenerife hotel quarantined, 1000 locked down as doctor contracts coronavirus

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020
A tourist hotel in Tenerife in the Canary Islands has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor and his wife staying there tested positive for the new coronavirus.
 A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel. Spanish media said some 1,000...

