'It's great!' Emergency goalie David Ayres describes star treatment

CBC.ca Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
David Ayres, the 42-year-old emergency goaltender who helped the Carolina Hurricanes win an NHL game in Toronto, has become a sudden star, appearing on major U.S. networks. Raleigh, N.C. has declared a 'David Ayres Day.'
Credit: HuffPost Canada
News video: MPs Praise Emergency Goalie David Ayres in House of Commons

MPs Praise Emergency Goalie David Ayres in House of Commons 02:29

 Conservative and Liberal MPs paid tribute to Canadian emergency backup goalie David Ayres, who led the Caroline Hurricanes to victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 22.

David Ayres cranks the siren to rally Carolina crowd [Video]David Ayres cranks the siren to rally Carolina crowd

Undefeated Hurricanes goalie and 42-year-old folk hero David Ayres is honored in Carolina, and cranks the siren before the Canes' matchup with the Stars

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:31

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs [Video]Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:10


Emergency goalie David Ayres all smiles in Carolina after beating Maple Leafs

Emergency backup goaltender David Ayres is loving the limelight after helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada,...
CBC.ca

Viral goalie Ayres honored by North Carolina

Famed emergency goalie David Ayres was honored by North Carolina governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday.
ESPN Also reported by •CBC.caCTV NewsNew Zealand Herald

ComradCovfefe45

🍄Crisis Actor🍄 Comrade Covfefe Truly a great story. A thing that gets little mention here that truly makes the story great for me, is the sportsma… https://t.co/ycuaweiH5r 7 hours ago

MattWintner

Matt Wintner @JacobHester18 @TimBrando That 42-year old emergency goalie David Ayers is a great story, but not a great prospect.… https://t.co/uJa8q91xZi 10 hours ago

timmins316

Aspie for peace! 'It's great!' Emergency goalie David Ayres describes star treatment | CBC News https://t.co/7nPr4Tr53x 10 hours ago

pandaflamethrow

Elaine Sung Great story, great moment, great cause.@nkf @canes #davidayres #goalies https://t.co/HMc59TEB7R via @NHLdotcom 19 hours ago

DavePietrasz11

Dave Pietrasz Great #nhl #goalie story. Very cool https://t.co/pi4Dsu4DP9 21 hours ago

Bluemist60

Nicole 'It's great!' Emergency goalie David Ayres describes star treatment https://t.co/TXEWUG6Xpj via @YouTube 1 day ago

misshellca

Misshellca Love this story https://t.co/0ftzAebUix 1 day ago

MattMarciano4

Matt Marciano Great #goodnews story via @inspiremore_ - "Zamboni Driver Makes NHL History When He’s Called Into Match As Emergenc… https://t.co/qQUb0Vqa47 1 day ago

