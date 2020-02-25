Global  

Diana Serra Cary, Child Star ‘Baby Peggy’ of Silent Films, Dies at 101

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Ms. Cary, who endured poverty and heartbreak after her parents squandered her fortune, went on to become an author and film historian as an adult.
Actress Diana Serra Cary, also known as Baby Peggy, dead at 101

Diana Serra Cary, the child silent film star known by the nickname Baby Peggy, died on Monday in Gustine, Calif. She was 101.
Baby Peggy, Last Surviving Silent Film Star, Dead at 101


UTZAAKE

Cary Moy RT @NYTObits: Diana Serra Cary, probably the last surviving child superstar of the silent film era nearly a century ago, who spent decades… 1 minute ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @nytimes: Diana Serra Cary, Child Star ‘Baby Peggy’ of Silent Films, Dies at 101 https://t.co/3XB0Vr6rHG https://t.co/8ZKO9Xx3ys 13 minutes ago

jhpcine

Juan Hernández RT @SightSoundmag: RIP Diana Serra Cary, aka #BabyPeggy: one of Hollywood’s first child actors, and surely the last surviving silent film s… 14 minutes ago

jhpcine

Juan Hernández RT @nytimes: As a child film star, Diana Serra Cary fled burning buildings, held thugs at bay with a pistol and clung to the underside of a… 18 minutes ago

maloym

Maloy Moore Diana Serra Cary, Child Star ‘Baby Peggy’ of Silent Films, Dies at 101 https://t.co/wzaVTldYae 28 minutes ago

marisasmith

Marisa Smith RT @PamHutch: RIP Baby Peggy, a true silent film heroine in more ways than one. My obituary for @SightSoundmag is online now https://t.co/w… 31 minutes ago

MinoWarrior

T. Windrush Brown🇯🇲🇬🇧🇬🇩🇺🇸 RT @TCMwithaTwist: Diana Serra Cary, Child Star ‘Baby Peggy’ of Silent Films, Dies at 101 https://t.co/WO4bVgfzjI 52 minutes ago

stuartenyt

Stuart Elliott RT @TimeMachineHQ: My goodness - more sad news! #BabyPeggy (who's real name was Diana Serra Cary) died today at the age of 101. A child sta… 57 minutes ago

