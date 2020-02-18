Medical report shows Klobuchar in ‘very good health’

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is “in very good health,” according to a medical report the Minnesota senator’s campaign released days after she said during a debate over Bernie Sanders’ health records that “you should release your records from your physical.” Klobuchar, who is trailing Sanders and most of her other rivals […]
