Sergey Wlassow RT @FT: Trump to stock market investors: Buy the dip https://t.co/419XvZmZ4Y 1 minute ago

Frank Giustra Trump to stock market investors: buy the dip |” Buy the dip” is a trap that has taken years of conditioning to evol… https://t.co/A2GqvgBeky 10 minutes ago

Busy Mom's Bento Ideas @HoarseWisperer This is what they wanted,Kudlow is now advising long term investors to buy the low market up, (prev… https://t.co/rKTCxRmtes 36 minutes ago

Republic of true RT @MsResJudicata: Anyone surprised? "Trump to stock market investors: Buy the dip!" US president and aides including Warren Buffet respond… 51 minutes ago

All Express News Why the coronavirus outbreak is delivering a fresh dose of recession fear to stock-market investors SEE DETAILS AT… https://t.co/JdrVEWHtG4 54 minutes ago

Acumen Trump to stock market investors: buy the dip #BTD https://t.co/TNAK5w9rkz 59 minutes ago

Stare Decisis Anyone surprised? "Trump to stock market investors: Buy the dip!" US president and aides including Warren Buffet re… https://t.co/3dYoYME7Jx 1 hour ago