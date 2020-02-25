Global  

Amazon opens first cashier-less grocery store

FT.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Seattle outlet forms part of expansion into brick-and-mortar shopping
News video: No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less 01:12

 Some stores are going cashier-less and eliminating the congested checkout areas, and it’s starting with Amazon. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has more.

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store [Video]Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store Known as Amazon Go Grocery, the flagship store opened on Tuesday in the Seattle neighborhood of Capital Hill. The 10,500 square foot store..

Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20 [Video]Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Netflix will be rolling out a daily list of its Top 10 movies and shows; Amazon to launch a 10,000sq foot cashier-less grocery store in Seattle; Apple Maps is finally..

Amazon opens its first cashierless grocery store

Amazon today is opening its first grocery store to pilot the use of the retailer’s cashierless “Just Walk Out” technology that has previously powered 25...
First Amazon Go Grocery store opens with ‘Just Walk Out Shopping’

Just a few months after Amazon posted new job availability for an upcoming grocery store, the first Amazon Go Grocery location has opened. The new storefront...
