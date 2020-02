Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A police officer's body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her as one fastens zip ties around her wrists at a charter school. The video Kaia Rolle's family shared with the Orlando Sentinel and other media outlets Monday shows the girl being arrested in […]