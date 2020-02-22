Global  

More companies get into businesses of Black History Month

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — From shoes and T-shirts to dolls and tote bags, more companies and brands are getting into the business of Black History Month but trying not to leave the impression that African American consumers are important just once a year. Some businesses are using February to show off the diversity of their […]
News video: Black History Month Hair

Black History Month Hair

 In honor of Black History Month, our Quentin Smith takes a look at the role these businesses play in the African-American community.

