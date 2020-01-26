CFTRI to celebrate National Science Day with theatre festival

The Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) plans to celebrate National Science Day in a novel way this year. As part



Recent related videos from verified sources Celebrating National Pizza Day With Donatella Arpaia Donatella Arpaia from Prova Pizza Bar stops by to show off the art and science of perfect pizza with Steve Overmyer, Cindy Hsu and John Elliott. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 05:31Published 3 weeks ago Republic Day 2020 Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu hoists national flag in Jammu Republic Day 2020 Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu hoists national flag in Jammu Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published on January 26, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this