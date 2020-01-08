Delhi Police: Head of elite Special Cell SN Srivastava appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order)

The death of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal on Monday during a violent clash between pro and anti-CAA groups in east Delhi has shattered his family. What...

Top News of the Day | Feb 24, 2020: Trump family tours India, cop dies during clashes over CAA in Delhi's Maujpur & more In top news of the day on Monday, February 24, 2020, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended events and toured India, as part of their...

DNA 1 day ago



