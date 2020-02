WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has named a new director of the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons, months after shaking up the agency’s top leadership following the death of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Barr named Michael Carvajal as the new director on Tuesday, […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 06:04Published 2 days ago 2020 Ram 1500 Limited Driving Video The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 becomes the benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:25Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. AG Barr names new chief for troubled prison system U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday announced a new director for the U.S. government's prison system, seeking to impose stability on an agency that has...

Reuters 1 day ago



AG Barr names new head of federal prison system after leadership shakeup following Epstein's death After an overhaul of top leadership at the federal Bureau of Prison’s following the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General William Barr named a...

FOXNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this