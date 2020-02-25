Global  

Pete Buttigieg vs. Amy Klobuchar: an abridged history of Midwestern iciness

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Amy Klobuchar versus Pete Buttigieg. Here's a brief look at the feud between Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, both Midwestern moderates with similar bases of support, limited appeal among voters of color, and campaign messages centered on pragmatism. Their long-running mutual animosity erupted in caustic exchanges in the Nevada debate.
News video: Bernie Sanders Ups The Ante On Child Care

Bernie Sanders Ups The Ante On Child Care 01:46

 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has unveiled his $1.5 trillion child care plan, which promises free universal child care regardless of income.

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter...

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers [Video]The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place,..

Pete Buttigieg vs. Amy Klobuchar: An Abridged History of Midwestern Iciness

These two do not like each other! Play the tape.
Every single Democratic presidential candidate vows to scrap Trump’s ban on trans people in the military

The seven remaining Democratic presidential candidates have all said they would overturn Donald Trump’s ban on trans people in the military. Bernie Sanders,...
