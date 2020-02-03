Study begins in US to test possible coronavirus treatment

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The first clinical trial in the U.S. of a possible coronavirus treatment is underway in Nebraska and is eventually expected to include 400 patients at 50 locations around the world, officials said Tuesday. Half of the patients in the international study will receive the antiviral medicine remdesivir while the other half […]
