DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season, general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday. The two-time All-Star righty, who turned 26 last week, was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last week that […] 👓 View full article