Australia vs. South Africa | Smith and Warner return to scene of ‘sandpapergate’

Hindu Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Australia and South Africa meet in series-deciding T20I
Recent related videos from verified sources

Langer backs Warner, Smith to cope with baiting S Africa fans [Video]Langer backs Warner, Smith to cope with baiting S Africa fans

SHOWS: JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA (FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. NEWS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN CRICKET JUSTIN LANGER SAYING: "It was obviously a very

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:19Published

Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series [Video]Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has said that Australia has been playing intense cricket since the return of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Newlands ups security as Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal

Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner will return to Newlands, less than two years after they were central figures in one of cricket's greatest scandals.
News24

T20 World Cup: Smith, Finch pilot big total against South Africa

David Warner's return to the Bullring has lasted just two balls before Steve Smith and Aaron Finch piloted Australia to an imposing total in the T20...
The Age Also reported by •Reuters India

