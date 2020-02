Church shooter Dylann Roof staged death row hunger strike Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — White supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof staged a hunger strike this month while on federal death row, alleging in letters to The Associated Press that he’s been “targeted by staff,” “verbally harassed and abused without cause” and “treated disproportionately harsh.” The 25-year-old Roof, who killed nine black church members during a Bible […] 👓 View full article

