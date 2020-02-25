Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bob Iger steps down as Walt Disney chief executive

Bob Iger steps down as Walt Disney chief executive

FT.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Bob Chapek, company veteran who most recently headed theme parks, to take helm
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney

Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney 01:30

 Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney On Feb. 25, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced Bob Iger would be stepping down as Disney CEO. His role will be taken over by Bob Chapek, who most recently served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Iger, who was first named the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO [Video]Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Walt Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO [Video]Walt Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO

Bob Chapek is taking over.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down

The Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.
CBC.ca

Why Disney surprised Hollywood by replacing Bob Iger as CEO

The Walt Disney Co. has a new CEO. The Burbank, California-based studio took Hollywood by surprise on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that Bob Chapek will take...
bizjournals Also reported by •NewsmaxTechCrunchBusiness InsiderCBS NewsBBC News

Tweets about this

UwriyelMag

Uwriyel RT @michaeldaughert: #WaltDisney CEO and owner of #ABC, #BobIger steps down from Walt Disney. #WikiLeaks revealed that he is more than frie… 54 seconds ago

SFLOPRO

Sam Flowers RT @LightsCameraPod: Bob Iger officially steps down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company (was set to step down at the end of 2021). Iger will… 3 minutes ago

Preciou20225606

PreciousGold RT @PlacePortia: BREAKING NEWS! CEO BOB IGER steps down from Walt Disney..effective immediately! It is really happening! Protect our CHI… 14 minutes ago

SWReactionsPod

Star Wars Reactions Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO, Bob Chapek named his replacement! Via @mainstreetmouse https://t.co/06qr8pzIj8 17 minutes ago

SEPEgr

ΣΕΠΕ Bob Iger steps down as Walt Disney chief executive  https://t.co/hMkDQXvcYk 17 minutes ago

The_XBuzz

The XBuzz Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins Click Here to View ↓↓↓ ↓↓ ↓ https://t.co/1h42BJHQn0 18 minutes ago

wsoctv

WSOCTV Bob Chapek has been named CEO of the Walt Disney Company effectively immediately, the company’s board of directors… https://t.co/GF0WXZl7Ww 22 minutes ago

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast Bob Iger has stepped down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, effective immediately. #9News https://t.co/DFVNiwghBN 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.