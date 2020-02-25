Uwriyel RT @michaeldaughert: #WaltDisney CEO and owner of #ABC, #BobIger steps down from Walt Disney. #WikiLeaks revealed that he is more than frie… 54 seconds ago Sam Flowers RT @LightsCameraPod: Bob Iger officially steps down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company (was set to step down at the end of 2021). Iger will… 3 minutes ago PreciousGold RT @PlacePortia: BREAKING NEWS! CEO BOB IGER steps down from Walt Disney..effective immediately! It is really happening! Protect our CHI… 14 minutes ago Star Wars Reactions Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO, Bob Chapek named his replacement! Via @mainstreetmouse https://t.co/06qr8pzIj8 17 minutes ago ΣΕΠΕ Bob Iger steps down as Walt Disney chief executive https://t.co/hMkDQXvcYk 17 minutes ago The XBuzz Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins Click Here to View ↓↓↓ ↓↓ ↓ https://t.co/1h42BJHQn0 18 minutes ago WSOCTV Bob Chapek has been named CEO of the Walt Disney Company effectively immediately, the company’s board of directors… https://t.co/GF0WXZl7Ww 22 minutes ago Nine News Gold Coast Bob Iger has stepped down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, effective immediately. #9News https://t.co/DFVNiwghBN 24 minutes ago