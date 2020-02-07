Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Service on Toronto-area GO Train line suspended due to 'safety incident'

Service on Toronto-area GO Train line suspended due to 'safety incident'

CBC.ca Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
GO Train service has been suspended on the Milton line due to a "safety incident" in Etobicoke, GO Transit says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cops detain man with a Taser after he boarded a train with a knife [Video]Cops detain man with a Taser after he boarded a train with a knife

Brave police detained a knife-weilding man with a Taser after he boarded a train brandishing the weapon and sparked panic among passengers. Officers were called to Peckham, London, on Tuesday afternoon..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Concerns About Safety On CTA After Shooting [Video]Concerns About Safety On CTA After Shooting

A man has been charged in a shooting on a Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted station, and police are eyeing new safety measures. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Auckland train delays: Southern line between Papakura and Papatoetoe following 'emergency services incident'

Auckland train delays: Southern line between Papakura and Papatoetoe following 'emergency services incident'Auckland train commuters will likely be delayed this morning following an emergency services incident at Homai.Auckland Transport has warned southern and eastern...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.