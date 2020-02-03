China's coronavirus response 'inadequate' says ex-UN secretary general Ban ki-moon

6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Ban Ki-Moon: China's initial Covid-19 efforts 'insufficient and inadequate” 00:49 Ban Ki-Moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, said that China did not take enough measures to contain the virus Covid19 spreading. He later went on to say during a press conference that he has the “full confidence in the Chinese Government”. He went on to joke that he feels...