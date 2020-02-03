Global  

China's coronavirus response 'inadequate' says ex-UN secretary general Ban ki-moon

The Age Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
He declined to answer twice when asked if China's suppression and punishment of early whistleblowers had done damage to the regime's brand abroad.
News video: Ban Ki-Moon: China's initial Covid-19 efforts 'insufficient and inadequate”

Ban Ki-Moon: China's initial Covid-19 efforts 'insufficient and inadequate” 00:49

 Ban Ki-Moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, said that China did not take enough measures to contain the virus Covid19 spreading. He later went on to say during a press conference that he has the “full confidence in the Chinese Government”. He went on to joke that he feels...

Recent related videos from verified sources

China's ambassador to South Africa criticizes US travel restrictions over coronavirus [Video]China's ambassador to South Africa criticizes US travel restrictions over coronavirus

China's ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian criticized on Friday (February 14) Donald Trump administration’s quarantine and travel ban in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:31Published

Chinese health officials clueless on coronavirus [Video]Chinese health officials clueless on coronavirus

CHINA — Chinese health officials are struggling to answer questions about recent developments in the country. On January 29th, two senior health officials were asked a set of basic questions about..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo blasts China, Iran for response to virus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday hit out at China and Iran for their response to the outbreak of coronavirus, accusing the two...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

China to implement PERMANENT ban on wildlife trade in the wake of coronavirus outbreak

(Natural News) On the 30th of January, China imposed a temporary ban on the wildlife trade in response to the growing threat posed by the coronavirus, which at...
NaturalNews.com

Tweets about this

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ China's coronavirus response 'inadequate' says ex-UN secretary general Ban ki-moon https://t.co/SpUHYWCQdr | @theage https://t.co/yjhv40i8lV 17 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web China's coronavirus response 'inadequate' says ex-UN secretary general Ban ki-moon https://t.co/BWPyfv5rDo https://t.co/toSe4tP7Jn 33 minutes ago

Connovar

Paul 🔶 RT @latikambourke: Ban Ki-moon says initial response from China to #Coronavirus was 'inadequate' and that's why the virus spread. His answe… 45 minutes ago

realscottposton

ACQUITTED FOREVER Text TRUMP to 88022 @pablo_honey1 @realDonaldTrump Yet your hear bitching about the response...Clearly you think it inadequate so you m… https://t.co/ncPPms8Wqa 3 hours ago

chikumaya

ネヨ筑摩屋松坊堂 RT @CSIS: Reports of inadequate medical care, acute shortages of protective medical gear, violations of human liberties, and repression of… 3 hours ago

berrebber67

Robert Brown Live updates: Health officials warn that spread of coronavirus in U.S. appears inevitable https://t.co/OcoyFECN3j T… https://t.co/0BRb5mj8RM 5 hours ago

CSIS

CSIS Reports of inadequate medical care, acute shortages of protective medical gear, violations of human liberties, and… https://t.co/eBaT3nb1BX 5 hours ago

