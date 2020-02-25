Global  

Virgin Australia slashes Tigerair fleet as coronavirus bites

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The airline will drastically shrink its budget arm Tigerair's fleet and is preparing steep capacity cuts across its entire network as the coronavirus outbreak stunts efforts to lift it out of its financial woes.
Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Australia to cut capacity, fleet as coronavirus erodes demand

Virgin Australia said on Wednesday that it would reduce capacity, leading to the removal of seven planes from its fleet and possible pilot redundancies, and...
Reuters India

