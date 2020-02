Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin lost her opening match for the second week in a row as Dayana Yastremska defeated the American 6-3, 7-6 (4) Tuesday at the Qatar Open. Kenin has yet to win a WTA Tour match since earning her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne after going out […]