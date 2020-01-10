Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Property market growth forecast cut

Property market growth forecast cut

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Residential property market growth this year has been cut to 3-5% from 5-7% following lowered GDP growth forecasts of 1.5-2.5% amid the spread of the recent coronavirus outbreak, says the Real Estate Information Center (REIC).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Decoding CSO's GDP growth estimates Mark to Market [Video]Decoding CSO's GDP growth estimates Mark to Market

Decoding CSO's GDP growth estimates Mark to Market

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 02:17Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.