Placido Domingo apology prompts new accuser to step forward

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The words “I am truly sorry” have not been uttered often in the #MeToo era. So when soprano Luz del Alba Rubio woke up Tuesday to see an apology from opera superstar Placido Domingo, she was in shock. “I felt like we have conquered Goliath. Now we don’t have to be […]
 Spanish authorities have scrapped two upcoming performances by embattled opera star Placido Domingo "in solidarity" with his alleged sexual misconduct victims.

Opera Star Placido Domingo's Apology Prompts New Accuser to Step Forward


