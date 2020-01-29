Detroit Mercy’s appeal of postseason ban denied

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy’s appeal of its postseason ban for men’s basketball has been denied. The university said Tuesday its appeal to the NCAA had not been granted. The ban was because of the team’s Academic Progress Rate. The postseason ban applies only to this season. The school said the NCAA has accepted its […]
