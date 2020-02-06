Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones to co-host Jerusalem ceremony
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () JERUSALEM (AP) — Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are set to return to Israel as co-hosts of this year’s Genesis Prize ceremony. The Genesis Prize Foundation announced Wednesday that the pair would co-host the June 18 event, where former Soviet dissident and Israeli politician Natan Sharansky is to be honored as the […]
