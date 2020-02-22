Pakistan invited to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal on February 29
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Qatar has extended an invitation to Pakistan to attend the signing of US-Taliban peace deal to be held in Doha this month. Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had revealed that the agreement between the country and Taliban would take place on February 29, 2020. The foreign minister said the Qatari envoy had invited him to the signing ceremony on behalf of the Qatari deputy prime minister and foreign minister. The foreign minister, voicing his views on the much-awaited development said that Pakistan welcomes the announcement of a truce deal...
India plans to send its envoy to the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on 29th February. The pact will pave the way for US to withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan and end the 18-year long..