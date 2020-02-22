Global  

Pakistan invited to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal on February 29

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Pakistan invited to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal on February 29ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Qatar has extended an invitation to Pakistan to attend the signing of US-Taliban peace deal to be held in Doha this month. Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had revealed that the agreement between the country and Taliban would take place on February 29, 2020. The foreign minister said the Qatari envoy had invited him to the signing ceremony on behalf of the Qatari deputy prime minister and foreign minister. The foreign minister, voicing his views on the much-awaited development said that Pakistan welcomes the announcement of a truce deal...
News video: US-Taliban truce begins, raising hopes for a peace deal

US-Taliban truce begins, raising hopes for a peace deal 01:58

 US-led forces, Kabul forces and Taliban fighters will observe a seven-day period of reduced violence, officials say.

Indian foreign secretary rushes to Kabul ahead of US-Taliban peace pact| Oneindia News [Video]Indian foreign secretary rushes to Kabul ahead of US-Taliban peace pact| Oneindia News

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla rushed to Kabul a day ahead of the landmark US-Taliban peace pact signing in Qatar's Doha on 29th February. Foreign Secy Shringla met with the Afghan..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published

After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News [Video]After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News

India plans to send its envoy to the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on 29th February. The pact will pave the way for US to withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan and end the 18-year long..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 10:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India to be present at US-Taliban peace deal signing

India to be present at US-Taliban peace deal signingIndia will be present at the signing of the US-Taliban deal which will be signed on February 29 in Doha. The Indian envoy in Doha - P Kumaran - will be...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSIndiaTimesEurasia ReviewMENAFN.comSeattle TimesSydney Morning Herald

Trump says Mike Pompeo will witness signing of peace deal with Taliban

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he's dispatching the Secretary of State to sign an agreement with the Afghan Taliban aimed at beginning a draw down...
CBC.ca Also reported by •SBSMENAFN.comSeattle TimesIndiaTimesDNASydney Morning Herald

ProudSecular

Secular Hindu Days After Trump Visit, India To Attend US-Taliban Peace Deal ....Pakistan has been invited ....India is left out !… https://t.co/3SvXnphiIl 6 hours ago

SashankGuw

Sashank Chakraborty #BIGBREAKING India invited to be a part of the historical peace deal ceremony between USA & Afghan Taliban. India's… https://t.co/YJMZSB3S9f 17 hours ago

Migs15672256

Migs RT @KashmirOSINT: #Pakistan: Qatar on Tuesday invited Pakistan to attend the signing of the landmark ‘peace-deal’ between U.S. and Taliban… 21 hours ago

shaheedRuban

Syed Tajamul Imran ツ #Pakistan: Qatar on Tuesday invited Pakistan to attend the signing of the landmark ‘peace-deal’ between U.S. and Ta… https://t.co/OUDLZWtIze 2 days ago

Pajhwok1

Danish Karokhel RT @pajhwok: #Qatar Invited Pakistan FM @SMQureshiPTI to attend invitation to FM @SMQureshiPTI the signing of peace agreement b/w U.S. &… 3 days ago

JunaidQbo

Junaid Muzaffar RT @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL: Qatar has invited Pakistan to attend the peace signing deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban to be held on Februa… 3 days ago

BHATNAGARViren

Virendra Bhatnagar Qatar invited Pakistan to attend signing of the landmark peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban in Doha. 3 days ago

KashmirOSINT

Kashmir Source #Pakistan: Qatar on Tuesday invited Pakistan to attend the signing of the landmark ‘peace-deal’ between U.S. and Ta… https://t.co/32oYyiP7rc 3 days ago

