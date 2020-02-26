Alarie, Mitchell help No. 23 Princeton women beat Penn 80-44 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bella Alarie scored 21 points, Ellie Mitchell had 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and No. 23 Princeton beat Pennsylvania 80-44 on Tuesday night. Abby Meyers made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for Princeton (22-1, 10-0 Ivy League). The Tigers, who have won 18 […] 👓 View full article

