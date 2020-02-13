U.S. warned to prepare for coronavirus pandemic as Europe lockdowns spread

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 1 day ago The Three Ways Experts Say The Coronavirus Could Play Out The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 1,370 people. According to Business Insider, the virus has also infected more than 60,000 and has spread to 26.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status AAPL lost 4.75% of its value yesterday as fears grow that the coronavirus outbreak may be spreading to other countries too quickly to be contained. The World...

9to5Mac 15 hours ago



Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world,...

Reuters 2 days ago





Tweets about this