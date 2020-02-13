U.S. warned to prepare for coronavirus pandemic as Europe lockdowns spread
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () A second European hotel was in lockdown on Wednesday as authorities around the world battled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although a senior U.S. health official said a pandemic was inevitable and urged Americans to prepare.
Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East. President Trump, via statement President Trump, via statement CNN reports that Trump has not been as calm behind-the-scenes and has expressed...
The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..