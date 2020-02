Skater Skip "Taveres' Two Goals Lift Maple Leafs to Win Over Tampa Bay" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/GlMCu72qLH 2 seconds ago AnnetteHernandez "Taveres' Two Goals Lift Maple Leafs to Win Over Tampa Bay" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/S5AkBtjNyc 8 seconds ago amezzicoscie RT @Sportsnet: The @MapleLeafs found redemption on the road with a 4-3 victory against the @TBLightning on Tuesday night. https://t.co/1mb… 5 minutes ago David I.W. RT @CP24: Toronto scored a pair of power play goals while killing off all three Lightning chances, holding Tampa Bay to one shot. https://t… 7 minutes ago leaftweets Taveres' two goals lift Maple Leafs to win over Tampa Bay https://t.co/2j0p7Hm1xl 7 minutes ago CP24 Toronto scored a pair of power play goals while killing off all three Lightning chances, holding Tampa Bay to one s… https://t.co/O7ZTxXuM7P 9 minutes ago Sportsnet The @MapleLeafs found redemption on the road with a 4-3 victory against the @TBLightning on Tuesday night. https://t.co/1mb9BaiGEF 9 minutes ago CTV Toronto Toronto scored a pair of power play goals while killing off all three Lightning chances, holding Tampa Bay to one s… https://t.co/d2CykRRjso 14 minutes ago