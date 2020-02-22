Global  

Hayes scores 2, Flyers top Sharks 4-2 for 4th straight win

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes had two goals and Travis Konecny and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to their fourth straight win, 4-2 over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Carter Hart stopped 26 shots and improved to 13-1 at home over his last 14 starts for a Flyers team […]
👓 View full article
