Warriors hopeful Stephen Curry can return Sunday

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is aiming to return to the Golden State Warriors lineup on Sunday for the first time sine breaking his left hand in October. Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that the hope is that Curry will be able to play against Washington. Curry has been practicing in recent weeks and […]
