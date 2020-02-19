South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, including first U.S. soldier

Global  

South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a U.S. soldier, as health authorities readied an ambitious plan to test more than 200,000 members of a church hit hardest by the country's outbreak.
