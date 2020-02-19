South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, including first U.S. soldier
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a U.S. soldier, as health authorities readied an ambitious plan to test more than 200,000 members of a church hit hardest by the country's outbreak.
US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears.
The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about 2,267.
Tuesday marked its fourth-largest swing from highest point to lowest point in one session.
The Dow...