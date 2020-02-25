Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals criticized the high cost of his ambitious economic agenda and warned he would cost the party the White House and control of Congress.
