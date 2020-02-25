Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders > Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate

Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals criticized the high cost of his ambitious economic agenda and warned he would cost the party the White House and control of Congress.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate

Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate 01:13

 Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests. Jonah Green reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS [Video]Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS

Analysts expect front-runner Bernie Sanders to be in the crosshairs Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:33Published

7 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Taking Debate Stage In South Carolina [Video]7 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Taking Debate Stage In South Carolina

CBS4's Natalie Brand has a preview of Tuesday night's debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren attacks Bloomberg in debate over claims he told pregnant employee to 'kill it'

Sen. Warren used time during the South Carolina Democratic debate to attack Bloomberg over allegations of sexism.
USATODAY.com

Democratic rivals prepare to take aim at Sanders

Vermont senator is clear frontrunner for TV debate ahead of South Carolina primary
FT.com


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Rivals take aim at Sanders’ electability at South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/tymqV4brnP 1 minute ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/SCvw5Aiwfe https://t.co/q4rAArQSlM 5 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/kV3Y5gNOog https://t.co/d8rZhKSyyr 7 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate - Reuters https://t.co/u34JTUBp4U 7 minutes ago

davidalexander5

David Alexander Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/UkXuoE2Qyd 14 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/HIsb106Xb1 https://t.co/gTy0ofCAHP 18 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/aOnWkJZMbD https://t.co/9fFnFLEw32 18 minutes ago

Skowtura_Ini

The Cartel Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/ZjuJqc4DVy https://t.co/GA2MudNcDs 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.