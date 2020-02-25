Coronavirus updates: US soldier in South Korea contracts virus
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic. Follow DW for the latest updates across the globe as public health authorities struggle to contain the virus.
The U.S. and South Korean militaries said on Monday they are considering scaling back joint training because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus. South Korea is testing more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge in cases. Libby Hogan reports.