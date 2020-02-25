Global  

Coronavirus updates: US soldier in South Korea contracts virus

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic. Follow DW for the latest updates across the globe as public health authorities struggle to contain the virus.
News video: Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea

Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea 02:10

 The U.S. and South Korean militaries said on Monday they are considering scaling back joint training because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus. South Korea is testing more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge in cases. Libby Hogan reports.

Alert: U.S. military says soldier based in South Korea tested positive for a new virus, the first U.S. service member infected

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. military says soldier based in South Korea tested positive for a new virus, the first U.S. service member infected.
SeattlePI.com

European Shares Set To Extend Losses As Virus Worries Mount

European stocks look set to open lower on Wednesday as new coronavirus cases in South Korea jumped again and the first U.S. military soldier tested positive.
RTTNews


Tweets about this

amanda_mandyrj

mandyrj RT @NBCNews: LATEST: Jamaica denies cruise ship with more than 6,000 on board access to the port of Ocho Rios after a crew member displayed… 2 seconds ago

NBC10_Tamara

Tamara Sacharczyk JUST IN: A U.S. soldier in South Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the country's 12th confirm… https://t.co/ei6KFuQYwU 2 seconds ago

x2fer2008

tuphe RT @NBCNews: U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/RXlOKr1Ym0 22 seconds ago

EBeltrane

Eduardo Beltran RT @MSNBC: LATEST: Jamaica denies cruise ship with more than 6,000 on board access to the port of Ocho Rios after a crew member displayed s… 2 minutes ago

solomonyork2016

Solomonyork RT @NAR: Coronavirus latest: South Korea cases pass 1,200 including 1 US soldier Follow our live updates on the #coronavirus here: https:/… 2 minutes ago

NBCNews

NBC News U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/RXlOKr1Ym0 2 minutes ago

BuzzEdition

Susan Cooper 💙🌊💙 A U.S. service member stationed in South Korea has tested positive for for COVID-19 23-year-old soldier stationed… https://t.co/9TZOxNESw7 3 minutes ago

junebug1918

Junebugtennessee RT @IngrahamAngle: US soldier based in South Korea tests positive https://t.co/oOt938hoqj 4 minutes ago

